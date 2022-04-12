Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has to dig deep into travel patterns for preparing the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for the tricity.

The public sector undertaking (PSU) has undertaken the primary survey of the number of passengers arriving at four bus terminals — the ISBTs at Sector 17 and 43, and one each in Panchkula and Mohali — two railway stations — Chandigarh and Mohali — and the international airport in Mohali.

The focus area of the survey is on the socio-economic profile of the travellers, duration of their stay, length of their journey, travel pattern in the study area, travel demand estimation, multimodal integration and planning of feeder services.

An official said the survey would also focus on road network inventory and speed and delay to get real-time information about the capacity of road network, traffic volume flow, level of service on access roads, road infrastructure, improvement measures, traffic management schemes and improvement of road junctions.

The other focus area of the survey will be to count pedestrian movement to check pedestrian flow pattern and hindrances faced by pedestrians.(The UT Administration had allotted the work for preparation of the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity to RITES Ltd on March 3.

To carry out the survey, the PSU will study objectives and vision for sustainable mobility for the year 2041, ways to integrate mobility plan with land-use plan and determine the optimal mix of multi-modal public transport network. Focus will be laid on providing safe, secure, efficient, reliable and seamless connectivity for residents of Chandigarh.

In addition to this, the survey would also focus on low-carbon mobility plan for the city and it would also lay stress on the existing transport system with current and future demands for a public transport system.

Based on the survey data analysis, an interim report of the study would submitted to the UT Administration by the end of May, said the official.

