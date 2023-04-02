Tricity ill-equipped to fight high-rise blaze

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 1

Human lives will be at risk in case of fire at the upper floors of the Punjab and Haryana civil secretariats, Sector 1, as well as the buildings of the Sector 63 Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) society. The MC fire wing has no hydraulic platform to douse flames at such heights, say fire officials.

According to information, the MC fire wing has two hydraulic platform-cum-turntable ladders (both 18 years old), which can douse flames up to a height of 42 metres, i.e. up to five floors. To douse flames on the upper floors of these buildings, the fire wing will need hydraulic platforms that can sprinkle water up to 61 metres.

The Sector 63 society has buildings with ground plus five floors as well as stilt plus five floors. Taking hoses manually to the upper floors will take a lot of time, leading to spread of fire to other parts of the building.

A request by the fire wing for procuring a 61-metre hydraulic platform had been rejected, said sources. However, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We have planned to buy one machine this financial year. We are preparing a list of specifications and a 61-metre hydraulic platform will be bought soon.”

The platform also has other features such as boom system, rescue ladder, backup system for hydraulic mechanism, public address system, breathing apparatus, wireless cameras, graphic display for turn table and cage-control station, and stabilising system.

