Tricity Metro Project: DPR held up as Chandigarh awaits Haryana funds

Chandigarh, September 8

The ambitious Tricity Metro Rail Project, aimed at revolutionising urban transportation in the Chandigarh-Mohali-Panchkula region, is facing delays due to funding uncertainties and administrative procedures. Even though Punjab has paid its share for the preparation of an Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Metro Rail, the UT Administration is still awaiting Haryana to contribute its share.

Punjab’s timely contribution of Rs 1.37 crore on August 25 for the project marked a significant step forward. However, the progress has been hindered by Haryana’s deliberations on whether to allocate funds under the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) or establish a new funding mechanism. The funding structure for the entire Metro project was devised to be shared by states (20%), the Central government (20%) and the remaining 60% by a lending agency. The tentative cost of the comprehensive Metro project stands at approximately Rs 10,570 crore.

A senior UT official stated they were waiting for the share from Haryana as they are currently deciding whether to allocate funds under the HSVP or create a new financial channel. "Once we secure the funds from Haryana, we can provide the necessary consent to RITES for preparing the DPR," he added.

In July, the UT Administration had taken the step of engaging all stakeholders, including Haryana and Punjab, in the preparation of the AAR and DPR for the Metro Rail, aligning with the guidelines set by the Government of India.

The Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), comprising 23 members, convened on July 18 and approved the Tricity Metro Project, expanding its scope for the first phase from 66 km to 77 km. This initial phase will commence from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and extend to Panchkula Extension in Sector 20. In a development set for realisation between 2027 and 2037, three routes are proposed for the first phase.

The second phase, anticipated after 2037, envisions additional routes connecting various key locations in the tricity. Both phases primarily consist of overground metro lines, designed to enhance regional connectivity.

RITES, entrusted with the responsibility of creating the DPR and AAR for the Tricity Metro Project, is slated to complete its work at an estimated cost of Rs 6.54 crore, with both reports expected to be finalised by March.

