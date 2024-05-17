Tricity non-medical topper felicitated

Chandigarh, May 16
Harpuneet Singh of Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36, was felicitated by the school management for scoring 98.4% marks in CBSE Class 12 examination. He claimed the tricity’s joint topper position in the non-medical stream. He aspires to be a computer engineer.
