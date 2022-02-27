Tricity students stranded in Ukraine keep kin posted

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, February 26

“Today is high alert, more firing and bombing will take place. Please don’t leave bunkers at all, stay inside,” alerted Srishti from Chandigarh on the social media, who has been staying in Kharkiv, Ukraine, for the past four years pursuing a medical course.

The 23-year-old student has been posting messages to inform her loved ones about her whereabouts. A few hours later, she posted again: “I am safe. Yes, bombing is going on, but I am in the bunker. I will sleep a little bit, so if I don’t respond…Please don’t panic.”

Her father, Satpal Sahota, who resides in Sector 38, said: “The Russian army has launched a full-scale attack and I am worried about my child. The rescue team is not able to approach them and no helpline is being picked up.”

The student says that most rescue efforts are being made in western Ukraine. But, we have been under attack for two days in Kharkiv, which is in eastern Ukraine.

Mohali’s 18-year-old Jasleen, who managed to come back from Ukraine on February 20, narrates the ordeal of her friends in Kyiv (Ukraine’s capital). “The city was peaceful when I left for India, except for frequent police checking and deployment of military tanks. Many friends are hiding in bomb shelters and seeking underground safety. They are running out of food and basic necessities there. Their condition is miserable.”

UT launches helpline

The Administration has decided to use helpline 112 to collect information about persons from Chandigarh stranded in Ukraine, so that it can be forwarded to the authorities concerned. Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh said the family members can give details such as name of the person who has gone to Ukraine, father’s name, passport number, name of the university/college/other in Ukraine. As much information as possible, including their address in Ukraine, should be shared.

Mohali numbers

The Mohali administration has launched a 24X7 helpline ( 0172-2219505 and 0172-2219506) to collect information about students and other persons belonging to Mohali district, stranded in Ukraine. Deputy Commissioner Isha Kalia has appealed to the families of persons belonging to Mohali district who are stranded in Ukraine to provide details. TNS

#ukraine crisis