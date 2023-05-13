Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Chandigarh, May 12
CLASS XII
St Kabir School, Sec 26: Radhika Shaida (97.8%) topped school in humanities, followed by Jia Kataria (97.4%), Viranchi Jogpal (97.4%) and Jiya Bandhu (97.2%).
Shishu Niketan, Sec 22: Chhavi Jindal in (97.8%) topped school in medical stream, Prabhpreet Singh and Nikita Dhingra (both 97.6%) in non-medical. Deepika (94.2%) topped in humanities.
Sacred Heart, Sec 26: Charmie (95.4%) topped school in non-medical; Bhavika Mahajan and Riya Razdan (both 95.2%) in medical stream. Khushi Garg (96.6%) in commerce stream.
PML SD Public, Chandigarh: Sugun Sabharwal (97.8%) topped the school in commerce, followed by Dev Arora (97.2%), Dikshant Mittal (97.2%), Srishti Kapoor and Ujjwal Batish (97%).
St Soldier’s, Panchkula: Shreya Jain (96.4%) topped in commerce and Vaibhav Kamboj (96.4%) in non-medical stream, followed by Khayati Aggarwal (96%).
Shivalik Public, Sector 41: Anushtha Bansal, Sanya Sood and Piyush Mehta (all 95.6%) topped school in commerce, while Avishi Saini (95.4%) stood first in humanities.
CLASS X
The Tribune School, Sec 29: Mayank (95.4%) topped the school, followed by Rahul (92.2%), Kapil Sharma (91.8%), Mansi Saini (90.4%).
Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur: Manasavi Rana (98.2%) topped the school, followed by Shalini Kumari (97.4%) and Tanu Sharma (97.2%); as many as 11 students scored above 95% marks.
Sacred Heart, Sec 26: Pushti Mittal (99.4%) topped the school, followed by Ojasvi Gupta (98.6%), Anika Bajaj (98.4%).
Shivalik Public School: Sachleen Kaur (98%) topped the school, followed by Aksheeka (97.2%) and Divyanshi Sharma (96.6%).
PML SD School: Paritosh Jain (97.4%) topped the school, followed by Divyanshu Giri (95.6%) and Arya Kashyap (95.2%).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka Election results LIVE updates: Counting begins; prohibitory orders in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada
The counting will be taken up in 36 centres in district head...
Wankhede sought Rs 25 cr to let off Aryan, booked by CBI
FIR filed against 4 others too | Searches held at 29 sites
‘Contrary to rules’: SC stays promotion of Gujarat CJM who convicted Rahul
Also halts elevation of 67 other judicial officers from stat...
Hindenburg row: SC may give SEBI 3 months more for probe
Will pass orders on May 15 after perusing expert panel repo...