Tricity Toppers: Students pass with flying colours

Chandigarh, May 12

CLASS XII

St Kabir School, Sec 26: Radhika Shaida (97.8%) topped school in humanities, followed by Jia Kataria (97.4%), Viranchi Jogpal (97.4%) and Jiya Bandhu (97.2%).

Aarushi Suri (98.6%, medical, Class XII) with her family. RAVI KUMAR

Shishu Niketan, Sec 22: Chhavi Jindal in (97.8%) topped school in medical stream, Prabhpreet Singh and Nikita Dhingra (both 97.6%) in non-medical. Deepika (94.2%) topped in humanities.

Kabir (99.4%, non-medical, Class XII) celebrates with his father in Panchkula. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Sacred Heart, Sec 26: Charmie (95.4%) topped school in non-medical; Bhavika Mahajan and Riya Razdan (both 95.2%) in medical stream. Khushi Garg (96.6%) in commerce stream.

Dhwani Bansal (99.4%, commerce, Class XII) in a jubilant mood.

PML SD Public, Chandigarh: Sugun Sabharwal (97.8%) topped the school in commerce, followed by Dev Arora (97.2%), Dikshant Mittal (97.2%), Srishti Kapoor and Ujjwal Batish (97%).

St Soldier’s, Panchkula: Shreya Jain (96.4%) topped in commerce and Vaibhav Kamboj (96.4%) in non-medical stream, followed by Khayati Aggarwal (96%).

Shivalik Public, Sector 41: Anushtha Bansal, Sanya Sood and Piyush Mehta (all 95.6%) topped school in commerce, while Avishi Saini (95.4%) stood first in humanities.

CLASS X

The Tribune School, Sec 29: Mayank (95.4%) topped the school, followed by Rahul (92.2%), Kapil Sharma (91.8%), Mansi Saini (90.4%).

Manav Mangal Smart World, Zirakpur: Manasavi Rana (98.2%) topped the school, followed by Shalini Kumari (97.4%) and Tanu Sharma (97.2%); as many as 11 students scored above 95% marks.

Sacred Heart, Sec 26: Pushti Mittal (99.4%) topped the school, followed by Ojasvi Gupta (98.6%), Anika Bajaj (98.4%).

Shivalik Public School: Sachleen Kaur (98%) topped the school, followed by Aksheeka (97.2%) and Divyanshi Sharma (96.6%).

PML SD School: Paritosh Jain (97.4%) topped the school, followed by Divyanshu Giri (95.6%) and Arya Kashyap (95.2%).