 Tricity twists and turns to celebrate International Day of Yoga

  • Chandigarh
Tricity twists and turns to celebrate International Day of Yoga

People perform an asana during the Int’l Yoga Day celebrations at Rock Garden. Pradeep Tewari



Savreet Kaur

Chandigarh, June 21

Various events were organised across the Tricity to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day today. The theme for the day was “Yoga for self and society,” which highlights the dual benefits of practicing yoga: boosting individual wellbeing and contributing to societal improvement.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta participates in a yoga event at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

PGIMER holds celebrations

PGIMER today claimed to have set up an Asia Book of Records achievement with 1,924 healthcare professionals participating in a yoga session at the Sports Complex. Participants performed the Common Yoga Protocol led by accredited trainers from the PGIMER Yoga Centre. The event commenced with a performance by Dhanwantri College of Ayurveda and ceremonial lamp lighting by dignitaries including PGIMER Director Prof Vivek Lal and CCRYN Director Dr Raghavendrarao. Prof Lal emphasised the importance of yoga for stress management and holistic health.

Yoga day at PU

The PU Directorate of Sports collaborated with the Dean Students Welfare Office to organise a week-long yoga camp from June 15 to June 21 at the Gymnasium Hall at the university. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Renu Vig, inaugurated the culmination ceremony of the camp on June 21.

Govt College of Yoga and Health Education

Principal Mahender Singh organised an event for about 1,200 participants, including students and government officials (DG, DC, and MC chief), to celebrate the day.

UT Sports Department

The department celebrated the day at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium with 150 participants, including sportspersons, officers, and coaches, engaging in a 45-minute yoga session.

Over 1,000 participants joined a grand yoga session at Rock Garden. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit was the chief guest for the event. He highlighted the significance of yoga for self and society.

Chandigarh civic body

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation celebrated the day at Maloya’s EWS Community Centre, uniting Self-Help Group members. Certified instructors led sessions, highlighting yoga’s holistic benefits. MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra emphasised yoga’s transformative power, fostering community development, and empowering women. She said the event aligns with MCC’s mission to leverage SHGs for social and economic empowerment, complementing initiatives such as Swachhata Ki Mohar.

Panchkula: Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gyan Chand Gupta praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating yoga’s global recognition and health benefits. To promote yoga, the state has marked 1,121 locations for the establishment of yoga centres, with over 714 exercise centres currently operational. Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal attended the yoga day event at the BPDO office in Pinjore.

Mohali: The Mohali District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) organised an event in coordination with administration in the District Courts Complex. The Secretary of the DLSA, Surabhi Prashar, the Principal Magistrate, Juvenile Justice Board, Sonali Singh, and the Judicial Magistrate, 1st Class, Sangam Kaushal, participated in the event. Among the Mohali institutes that celebrated the day were the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), and the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.

Sub-division-level International Yoga Day events were held at the Sports Complex, Sector 78 in Mohali, Sri Ram Bhavan, Dussehra Ground in Kharar, and Swastik Vihar in Zirakpur (Dera Bassi Sub Division).

Similarly, the Ayurvedic and Yunani Departments observed the 10th International Yoga Day at CDAC Mohali, where participants from CDAC, Brahmkumaris, and Ratan College of Ayurvedic participated.

