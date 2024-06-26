Trident Stallions storm into Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup final

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 25

Trident Stallions stormed into the final of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 Cup after a brilliant show by openers Abhay Choudhary (92) and Prabhsimran Singh (40) at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium today. The side posted a stunning 57-run win over Agri King’s Knights in the semifinals and both Choudhary and Prabhsimran laid the foundation stone for the side’s entry into the final.

Batting first, the Stallions posted 203/8 in the allotted 20 overs. The openers gave the team a good start by raising a 117-run partnership in the first 10 overs. Prabhsimran scored 40 off 26 balls before getting caught by Abhishek Kumar off Madhav Singh Pathania. Choudhary continued his innings and got ample support from Sahil Sharma (34 off 12 balls), and Ramandeep Singh (18 off 9 balls).

Choudhary posted a stunning 92 off 54 balls to help the side achieve a good total. Sumit Sharma (3/39) and Varinder Singh Lohat (3/7) remain the main wicket takers for the bowling side.

In reply, the Knights were bundled out for 146. Gurwinder Singh Bhullar claimed 3/24, while Gurnoor Singh Brar, Shubham Rana and Ramandeep Singh claimed two wickets each.

Lohat (49 off 34 balls) was the leading run scorer for the side.

