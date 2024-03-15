Panchkula: Trip monitoring system for safety of women commuting at night

Panchkula, March 14
The local police have started a trip monitoring system aimed at ensuring safety and security of women leaving their houses and office spaces during late night hours.
Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj today said the women commuting in the city would have to register on the police Dial ‘112’ after which their commute would be monitored for security purposes.
Kabiraj said the new system had been put in place to ensure security of women who go out of their houses during late night hours.
The police will also call them up at regular intervals to get information about the commute.
The Commissioner said the public transport vehicles had also been given unique identification numbers through which the police would have all information regarding the driver, conductor and owner of the vehicle.
Kabiraj said the department had also set up cyber help desks in every police station to provide assistance to victims of crime committed online. One could also lodge a complaint on the cyber web portal, he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court issues notice to SBI, says electoral bond numbers not disclosed
Directs its registrar (judicial) to ensure that the data fil...
Supreme Court agrees to hear petitions against CAA on Tuesday
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says th...
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under Pocso, faces allegation of sexual assault
The FIR has been filed against the former CM for allegedly s...
Class 12 girl dies after falling off 18th-floor flat in Noida Extension, she was watering plants in the balcony
When alerted about the incident, a local police team rushed ...
Punjab Police arrest 2 associates of Gurpreet Lehmbar and Jassa Nurwala gang
2 pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them