Panchkula: Trip monitoring system for safety of women commuting at night

Panchkula, March 14

The local police have started a trip monitoring system aimed at ensuring safety and security of women leaving their houses and office spaces during late night hours.

Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj today said the women commuting in the city would have to register on the police Dial ‘112’ after which their commute would be monitored for security purposes.

Kabiraj said the new system had been put in place to ensure security of women who go out of their houses during late night hours.

The police will also call them up at regular intervals to get information about the commute.

The Commissioner said the public transport vehicles had also been given unique identification numbers through which the police would have all information regarding the driver, conductor and owner of the vehicle.

Kabiraj said the department had also set up cyber help desks in every police station to provide assistance to victims of crime committed online. One could also lodge a complaint on the cyber web portal, he added.

