Triple delight for Adeshbir Singh in tennis tournament

Mohali, June 24

Adeshbir Singh won triple titles on the concluding day of the Tennis Premier League-Roots Tennis Championship.

He won the boys’ U-12 title by defeating his doubles partner Punjab’s Ansh Sharma 6-3 6-4. In the semifinals, Adeshbir easily overpowered Nikunj Arora 6-0 6-4, while Ansh defeated Arab Saini 6-3 6-2. Adeshbir repeated his good performance in the U-14 final as he defeated Ansh 6-1 6-2.

Earlier, he defeated Raghav Veer Singh 6-0 6-1 and Ansh stunned top seed Haryana’s Jahaan Jolly 6-4 6-3.

Top seed Punjab’s Rasnum Kaur defeated Haryana’s Nimisha Singh in straight sets 6-3 6-2 to win the girls’ U-14 title. In the semifinals, Rasnum overpowered Harshita Vig 6-0 6-1, while Nimisha overpowered Mannat Kaur 6-2 6-4. In the women’s open final, top seed Punjab’s Ira Chadha faced some resistance before defeating Rasnum 6-4 2-6 6-4.

In the semis, she defeated Shalini 6-1 6-0, while Rasnum ousted Sukhdeep Kaur 6-2 6-2. The pair of Adeshbir and Ansh won the boy’s U-14 final by defeating Pranjal and Ashish 6-1 6-0. Pranjal and Ashish logged a comeback 4-6 6-3 11-9 win over Anweh and Sidhant, while Adeshbir and Ansh ousted Arav Saini and Kavya Gharwal 6-2 6-1 in their respective semifinals.

