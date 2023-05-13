Troubled by loud music at night clubs, Sector 7-C residents hold candle march in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Tired of loud music at night clubs, residents of Sector 7-C took out a candle light march in the evening today. They said despite repeatedly raising the issue with authorities concerned, no solution has been made. They said the loud music causes inconvenience late at night. The residents said the elderly faced were the most troubled by the noises. Besides, there is a nuisance when the pubs are shut late in the night.

They said discos create immense public nuisance by playing loud music illegally and doing other activities. They demanded that these building violations be removed.

The residents had earlier written to city Mayor Anup Gupta. They said they were in the closest proximity of the SCO from where Kozi, a discothèque, was being run.

“We are writing to you as you being the Mayor are the most responsible citizen of Chandigarh.

However, the discothèque being run on your premises is in violation of all building norms and is being misused too,” the letter written to the Mayor stated.

“The nuisance being created by the discothèque is a huge problem for the people of the adjoining houses, specially the senior citizens and small children and schoolkids. Various police procedures have been done by local cops under pressure from residents, but in vain,” the residents said.

The Mayor, on the other hand said he had rented out the property and the onus was on the tenant on how they ran things there.