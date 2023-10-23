Troupes from 40 nations showcase culture

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 22

A cultural extravaganza was witnessed at Chandigarh University today as troupes from around 40 countries took part in an international cultural exchange event featuring the talent and creativity from around the globe.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said Indian culture is the culture of science. “Although science has become a significant part of our lives today, it is important to know that it is not separate from our culture. Today, more than 65% of all medicines are phytochemicals, which are derived from plants just as Ayurveda does,” she said.

In the International Dance and Music Festival with the theme, “One World, Many Cultures”, students of Malaysia, Iraq, Kyrgyz Republic, Nepal, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Lesotho, Romania and Bangladesh performed dressed in their colourful traditional attires. The event was held in collaboration with the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The event was aimed at promoting international culture and celebrating the diversity and inclusivity. It was held to build a more compassionate and harmonious society by bringing the people of the world together in celebration.

Addressing the participants and students, Lekhi said India shared deep-rooted cultural and historical relations with the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries such as Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, dating back to the ancient silk route era.

