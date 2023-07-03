Truck cleaner burnt to death, driver hurt

Tribune News Service

Ambala, July 2

A cleaner of a trailer truck was charred to death, while its driver got injured after the vehicle hit a canter near the Manji Sahib Gurdwara on the Delhi-Amritsar highway (NH-44) here today.

The deceased was identified as Harjinder Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and the injured as his cousin Satnam, a resident of Uttarakhand. They were employed with Muzaffarnagar-based Bajwa Transporters and were transporting sugar from UP to Phillaur in Punjab.

In a complaint to the police, Satnam stated that as they reached near the gurdwara, the driver of the canter, who was driving recklessly, suddenly applied brakes causing the collision. A fire broke out due to the impact of the collision. Harjinder got stuck inside the truck, while Satnam managed to get off, but he tool suffered burn injuries.

Satnam was taken to the civil hospital from where he was referred to the GMCH-32 in Chandigarh for further treatment.

A case was registered under Sections 279, 304-A, 337 and 427 of the IPC. The driver of the canter fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind.