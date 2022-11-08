 Truck cleaner held for theft : The Tribune India

in brief

Truck cleaner held for theft



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a truck cleaner for stealing a stereo and documents from a truck. Complainant Sukhwinder Singh reported that Ankit Kumar (20), a native of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly stole a stereo, an Aadhaar card and RC from the truck parked at the NAC, Mani Majra. The police registered a case at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Sec 26 college win cricket title

Chandigarh: Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Cricket Tournament for Women, on Monday. Panjab University Campus team claimed second position and MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, stood third. TNS

Ananya bags silver in weightlifting

Mohali: Ananya Seth, a Class VIII student of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, won a silver medal in an Open U-17 Weightlifting Championship, organised by the Federation of Indian Weightlifting Championship, at Tarn Taran. She lifted 110kg to claim the silver medal. The school management congratulated Ananya on her achievement. TNS

Blood donation camp by BBMB

Chandigarh: To commemorate the death anniversary of its former chairman, Maj-Gen BN Kumar, a blood donation camp was organised by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) here on Monday. Around 70 units of blood were collected. The camp was organised in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI. It was inaugurated by Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman of the BBMB. TNS

GMCH-32 team wins quiz

Chandigarh: The 34th Annual North Zone Ophthalmological Society Conference was held at Government Medical College, Amritsar, from October 28 to 30. More than 400 delegates participated in various programmes held during the conference. A quiz team from the Department of Ophthalmology, GMCH 32, Chandigarh, represented by Dr Heena and Dr Itisha Goel, won first prize competing among five teams. TNS

PETA removes 200 spiked bits

Chandigarh: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), with the help of the Chandigarh Police, carried out a special drive in south subdivision for the eradication of cruelty against ceremonial horses. A total of 200 spiked bits were removed from a number of horses at Dadu Majra Colony, Sector 38 and 41 and safe bits were provided to their owners by PETA workers. The owners were also made aware of harm these old-fashioned spiked bits caused to animals. TNS

90 units of blood donated

Chandigarh: Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised its annual blood donation camp in collaboration with the Blood Bank, PGI, Chandigarh. Parents, students, staff and other donors contributed a total of 90 units of blood on the occasion. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, lit the ceremonial lamp. TNS

Gurpurb celebrated

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University Patiala celebrated Gurpurab with full enthusiasm on Monday. Harmanjot Kaur spoke at length on the life and travels of Guru Nanak Dev. NCC cadet Jaspreet Kaur threw light on the teachings of the Sikh Guru. TNS

Hospital conducts 22 transplants

Patiala: A private hospital in Rajpura revealed that it had successfully conducted 22 renal transplants, this year. The transplants were performed under the wings of Dr Nitin Gupta. Gupta said the donors could go home after 2-3 days of the procedure and start their work and the recipients could go to their home after a week and start working within few days. Dr Nitin said, “Cost of dialysis of two years is almost equals to the cost of a transplant but transplant is more beneficial as quality of life of a dialysis patient is comparatively low and average life span of the dialysis patient is only two years while that of kidney transplant – life span is equal to the normal human being.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'We have lost the will to live', say parents of Chhawla gangrape-murder victim after SC acquits all accused on death row

2
Haryana

Gurugram court issues arrest warrant against journalist Deepak Chaurasia for allegedly airing ‘morphed, edited and obscene’ videos of 10-year-old girl

3
Trending

4 Indore girls surround woman and kick, punch, hit her with belt; booked after video goes viral

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Mastermind behind gangster Deepak Tinu’s escape case arrested, say police

5
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes

6
Sports

Virat Kohli’s ‘2-word’ comment on Suryakumar Yadav’s post is the best compliment for the No.1 batter

7
Delhi

Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia as aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver in Delhi excise policy scam

8
Amritsar

Rs 100 crore to be spent for beautification of Amritsar for hosting G-20 summit

9
Nation

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

10
Chandigarh

Mohali court sentences 2 retired police officials to life imprisonment  in a 1993 fake encounter case

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song ‘Lollipop lagelu’ on Twitter but here’s a catch
Trending

Elon Musk 'tweets' lyrics of Bhojpuri song 'Lollipop lagelu' on Twitter but here's a catch

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card
World

Pakistan police officer gets Rs 100 million in bank account, becomes overnight millionaire; bank freezes his ATM card

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world’s tallest building
World

Dubai fire races up high-rise near world's tallest building Burj Khalifa

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man
Nation

I was kidnapped by begging mafia, they gave me injection that made me blind, my fingers were cut, says 24-year-old UP man

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts
Punjab

Stubble a treasure for farmers: Experts

This 90-yr-old is managing stubble without burning
Punjab

This 90-yr-old Sangrur farmer is managing stubble without burning

Tirupati temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets
Nation

Tirupati's Lord Venkateswara temple has Rs 2.5 lakh crore assets

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral
Trending

25-year-old Indian man's smiling picture after getting fired from Twitter goes viral

Top News

Gyanvapi row: Fast-track court to pronounce verdict on plea seeking ‘shivling’ worship today

Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14

As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer’s wife

Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife

Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...

Efforts will be made for proper implementation of Anand Marriage Act in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...

Sidhu Moosewala's new song ‘Vaar’ released on Gurpurb, lauds Sikh valour

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Vaar' released on Gurpurb lauds Sikh valour; gets 1.5 million hits in 30 minutes


Cities

View All

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Amritsar DC forms panel to prepare report on unsafe Rego bridge

Local industries mull shifting base to Jammu & Kashmir

Amritsar MC to procure anti-smog cannons to tackle problem of air pollution

Guru Nanak Dev freed humanity from caste discrimination, says SGPC chief

Nagar kirtans taken out in Amritsar on Gurpurb eve

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Sudden spurt in dengue cases, 75 reported in 7 days in Bathinda district

Patwari, aide caught taking Rs 7,000 bribe in Mansa

Bathinda district emerges as medicare hub of south Malwa

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Projects Gathering Dust: Sector 41 meat market reeks of neglect

Chandigarh gets 40 e-buses, 20 for long route also flagged off

Sustainable Mobility: 130-km cycle tracks suggested for Mohali, Panchkula

PGI department heads told to stock up test kits

ASI dismissed for taking Rs 17K bribe

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'; light rain or drizzle likely today

BJP steps up protests against Arvind Kejriwal, demands lie-detector test against Delhi CM, jailed minister Satyendra Jain

Filing of nominations for Dec 4 Delhi MC poll begins

Manish Sisodia's aide to turn approver, court told

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

37 dengue cases in Kapurthala village; health officials on toes

Dengue: In Jalandhar, MC gets active

Development funds halted, Nakodar sarpanches, panches stage protest

Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Families away, thieves break into three houses in Hoshiarpur

Man shot at over old enmity in Samrala village, critical

Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

5 yrs on, sewage woes not resolved, vacant plots turn ponds in Ward 2

Finish ongoing road projects on time: MP to NHAI officials

Shimlapuri resident gets life term for killing woman over money dispute

Rs 4L cash, jewellery stolen from Tibba Road house

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Rural blocks sans child specialist for months

Play depicting senior citizens’ plight staged at theatre festival

Amid increase in dengue cases in Patiala, chikungunya spreads tentacles

Patiala district administration launches adaptive learning software for govt school students