Truck cleaner held for theft

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a truck cleaner for stealing a stereo and documents from a truck. Complainant Sukhwinder Singh reported that Ankit Kumar (20), a native of Uttar Pradesh, allegedly stole a stereo, an Aadhaar card and RC from the truck parked at the NAC, Mani Majra. The police registered a case at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Sec 26 college win cricket title

Chandigarh: Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, won the Panjab University Inter-College Cricket Tournament for Women, on Monday. Panjab University Campus team claimed second position and MCM DAV College for Women, Sector 36, stood third. TNS

Ananya bags silver in weightlifting

Mohali: Ananya Seth, a Class VIII student of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, won a silver medal in an Open U-17 Weightlifting Championship, organised by the Federation of Indian Weightlifting Championship, at Tarn Taran. She lifted 110kg to claim the silver medal. The school management congratulated Ananya on her achievement. TNS

Blood donation camp by BBMB

Chandigarh: To commemorate the death anniversary of its former chairman, Maj-Gen BN Kumar, a blood donation camp was organised by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) here on Monday. Around 70 units of blood were collected. The camp was organised in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI. It was inaugurated by Sanjay Srivastava, Chairman of the BBMB. TNS

GMCH-32 team wins quiz

Chandigarh: The 34th Annual North Zone Ophthalmological Society Conference was held at Government Medical College, Amritsar, from October 28 to 30. More than 400 delegates participated in various programmes held during the conference. A quiz team from the Department of Ophthalmology, GMCH 32, Chandigarh, represented by Dr Heena and Dr Itisha Goel, won first prize competing among five teams. TNS

PETA removes 200 spiked bits

Chandigarh: The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), with the help of the Chandigarh Police, carried out a special drive in south subdivision for the eradication of cruelty against ceremonial horses. A total of 200 spiked bits were removed from a number of horses at Dadu Majra Colony, Sector 38 and 41 and safe bits were provided to their owners by PETA workers. The owners were also made aware of harm these old-fashioned spiked bits caused to animals. TNS

90 units of blood donated

Chandigarh: Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh, organised its annual blood donation camp in collaboration with the Blood Bank, PGI, Chandigarh. Parents, students, staff and other donors contributed a total of 90 units of blood on the occasion. Rev Sr Arti, Principal, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, lit the ceremonial lamp. TNS

Gurpurb celebrated

Patiala: Senior Secondary Model School Punjabi University Patiala celebrated Gurpurab with full enthusiasm on Monday. Harmanjot Kaur spoke at length on the life and travels of Guru Nanak Dev. NCC cadet Jaspreet Kaur threw light on the teachings of the Sikh Guru. TNS

Hospital conducts 22 transplants

Patiala: A private hospital in Rajpura revealed that it had successfully conducted 22 renal transplants, this year. The transplants were performed under the wings of Dr Nitin Gupta. Gupta said the donors could go home after 2-3 days of the procedure and start their work and the recipients could go to their home after a week and start working within few days. Dr Nitin said, “Cost of dialysis of two years is almost equals to the cost of a transplant but transplant is more beneficial as quality of life of a dialysis patient is comparatively low and average life span of the dialysis patient is only two years while that of kidney transplant – life span is equal to the normal human being.”