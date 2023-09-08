Truck driver gets 2-year RI in accident case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

A local court has sentenced a truck driver, Dilawar Singh of Nindana village in Rohtak district, to two years of rigorous imprisonment for the death of a woman in a road accident at Industrial Area here 12 years ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the convict.

The police had registered a case on the complaint of Brijesh Kumar Yadav, who alleged the driver crushed his wife under his truck as he was driving it in a rash and negligent manner. He said on September 3, 2011, while he was returning from duty and reached plot No. 23, Industrial Area, he saw that his wife Manju Devi was reaching there on foot.

An overspeeding truck came from the other side and hit his wife. She fell on the road and the driver ran her over. The victim was rushed the GMCH-32, but succumbed to her injuries.

An FIR under Sections 279, 304-A of the IPC and Section 3/181 of the MV Act was registered. A report under Section 173 CrPC was presented in the court. Finding prima facie case, charges were framed against the accused to which he pleaded not guilty.

His counsel argued that the prosecution had failed to prove its case, claiming no independent witness was brought on record. The public prosecutor said they had proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court said the prosecution had proved on record that Dilawar Singh was driving his truck in a rash and negligent manner, which caused an accident resulting in the death of Manju Devi.

