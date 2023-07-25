Truck falls on car, damages house wall in Kharar

Tribune News Service

Mohali, July 24

Residents and road users in Golden City, Kharar, had a miraculous escape when a earth laden tipper truck overturned on a parked car and a scooty today. After the accident, the tipper driver fled the spot leaving behind the vehicle. It is the second such incident in the locality in the past six months.

Residents complained that overloaded tippers are plying on the inner roads which cave-in due to heavy vehicles. The car was damaged completly as the tipper fell on it while the scooty was buried under the earth loaded on the tipper. The outer wall of the house too was damaged partially.

Residents alleged that the unmetalled road is full of slush and when heavy vehicles ply on it the concrete slabs of the sewerage system underneath break due to the weight, posing risk to residents and commuters here. “For past three-four months tippers are plying here despite warning them. The earth and construction material is being transported to make a road further ahead,” they alleged.

Locals said the slabs of the sewerage system are not of specified thickness and cave-in as soon as a heavy vehicle passes through here, leaving deep pits.

“The slabs are as much as eight feet wide with a thickness of just four inches. The builder was warned beforehand that these slabs would cave-in but nobody paid heed to it. No official has come here to see the spot and take action,” said Vishal Sharma, a local resident.

#Kharar #Mohali