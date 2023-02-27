Truck hits car, Kalka man dies

Panchkula, February 26
The husband of Neha Sharma, councillor from Ward No. 29 (Bharat Nagar Colony) of the Kalka Municipal Council, died in an accident yesterday.
In her complaint to the police, Neha stated that she was going towards Barwala with her husband, Rajkumar, in a car around 12.30 pm yesterday. When they reached near the gate of the Forest Department office in Pinjore, a rashly driven tipper coming from the opposite direction hit their car. Her husband, who was driving the car, fell unconscious. She, with the help of passers-by, took him to a hospital in Pinjore where the doctors referred him to the Government Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula. The doctors declared him dead on arrival.
The police have registered a case.
