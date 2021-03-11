Truck mows down man on road median in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

A middle-aged man sitting on the median of a road was run over by a speeding truck in the Industrial Area, Phase 8, here today. The police said the deceased had been identified as Sanju, aged around 35 years, who was a vagabond.

He was taking shelter near a footpath during the rain around 3 pm. A speeding truck went out of control and hit him. After the incident, the driver of the truck fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.

The police said the vehicle was at the spot for sometime as the crowd gathered around the deceased. Later, the vehicle went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The police have registered a case against the absconding driver under Section 304-A of the IPC at the Phase 8 police station. The police are searching for the owner on the basis of the registration number of the vehicle. No family member has come to claim the body, which has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital, Phase 6.