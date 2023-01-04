Panchkula: Trucker held with 796 cartons of illicit whisky

Panchkula, January 3
The crime branch of the Panchkula police nabbed a truck driver for transporting 796 cartons of illegal whisky near Jaloli village in the district late last night. The suspect has been identified as Sandeep, a resident of Chidana village in Sonepat district.
A police spokesperson said after receiving information that a truck laden with a large quantity of illicit whisky was headed towards Delhi, a team of the Sector 19 crime branch, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar, set up a checkpoint on the highway near Jaloli village.
A truck was stopped for checking in the presence of Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Praveen Kumar and 796 cartons of illegal country-made and IMFL were seized.
A case under the Haryana Excise Act 2020 has been registered at the Chandimandir police station. The suspect was today produced in a local court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.
