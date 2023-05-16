Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 15

The UT police have arrested a truck driver with 424 boxes of liquor, concealed behind medicine boxes. The liquor was being smuggled in a truck to Bihar.

On information about liquor being smuggled from the city, a police team led by Inspector Ram Rattan, SHO, Industrial Area, stopped a truck heading towards Hallo Majra.

On checking the vehicle, 424 liquor boxes of various brands, including Royal Stag, Rockford, Royal Green and Magic Moment, were found concealed behind medicine boxes.

“The boxes were full of medicines to mislead the police. The driver, Hari Ram (43), a resident of Daria, was also carrying an invoice for medicines,” said a police official.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed he had earlier smuggled cheaper liquor from Chandigarh and Punjab and sold it in other states at higher rates.

“The confiscated liquor was destined for Patna, Bihar,” said a police official. The suspect was produced in a local court, which remanded him in one-day police custody.

“The suspect will be questioned about the whereabouts of his accomplices — on whose directions the liquor was being smuggled and to whom it was meant to be delivered,” said a police official.

The suspect told the police he took to smuggling liquor to make a quick buck and repay the loan on his truck.