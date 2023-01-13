Chandigarh Welfare Trust launches Kalpana Chawla Scholarship for single girl child

Chandigarh, January 12
Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) organised ‘Dheeyan Di Lohri’ at Maloya village to add colours to the celebrations and to promote women empowerment and girl child education.
The event was inaugurated by Satnam Singh Sandhu, founder and chief patron, Chandigarh Welfare Trust, and Chancellor, Chandigarh University. He also launched the Kalpana Chawla Scholarship worth Rs 10 lakh for Chandigarh girls studying in Class XII, who want to pursue higher education and belong to economically weaker sections. Every year, this scholarship will be given to 10 girls from the city to help them realise their higher education dreams.
“According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) report, a significant drop of 14% on the sex ratio in Chandigarh has been registered. We will launch an awareness campaign to promote gender equality and the need for girls’ education,” said Sandhu.
