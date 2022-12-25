TT with Champions lads win state tourney title

Chandigarh, December 24
Table Tennis with Champions (juniors) recorded a 3-20 win over Warriors Academy (A) to win the boys’ U-19 team title, during the 35th Chandigarh State Table Tennis Championship for Sardar Gurmeet Singh Grewal Memorial Trophy, at the Sector 50 Sports Complex. Vishal defeated Krish 8-11 11-8 11-9 11-9 and Samarth overpowered Harkeerat 11-9 11-8 11-9. In the final, Pritish defeated Aariv 12-10 11-5 6-11 11-5. Earlier, in the semifinal, the title winners defeated St Soldiers Club 3-1. In the first match, Vishal faced an 11-13 7-11 11-6 11-13 defeat against Neelesh. However, the scores were levelled as Samarth ousted Vadya 11-5 2-11 7-11 11-4 12-10. Pritish defeated Vihaan 15-13 13-11 11-6 and Samarth blanked Neelesh 11-5 11-5 11-6. Warriors TT Academy defeated Warriors TT Academy (B) 3-0. Harkeerat defeated Samkit 11-9 11-8 11-8, Krish blanked Siddharth 11-7 8-11 11-7 11-8 and Aariv overpowered Saksham 11-8 11-9 11-9.
In the girls’ U-19 team final, St Joseph’s Club outplayed DAV Club 3-0. Teetiksha faced a tough resistance from Pelf before logging a comeback 8-11 11-8 11-8 4-11 11-5 win. In other two matches, Neha defeated Anjali 11-8 11-8 11-6 and Vani overpowered Cherrish 2-11 11-4 11-9 12-10. In semi, St Joseph’s team defeated Players Table Tennis Club 3-0., Vani defeated Arshia 11-7 11-7 11-7 and Teetiksha outplayed Parneet 11-8 11-7 11-8. Neha, meanwhile, struggled to log a 11-9 4-11 11-1 8-11 11-9 over Deevanshi. DAV Club logged a 3-0 win over Coaching Centre, Sector 34. Pelf defeated Gurnaaz 11-9 11-8 11-9, while Cherrish outplayed Himanshi 11-6 14-12 11-8. Anjali defeated Ananya 12-10 11-8 11-7.
St Josephs Club won their second title of the day by logging a 3-0 win over DAV Club, in the boys’ U17 category. Neha defeated Pelf 11-6 12-10 12-10, while Vani defeated Cherrish 15-13 11-9 9-11 11-7. Teetiksha overpowered Kirti 12-10 11-7 11-9. The club recorded a 3-0 win over Coaching Centre, Sector 50, before moving into the final. Teetiksha defeated Sherell 11-8 11-9 11-7. Vani outplayed Bhavya 13-11 11-8 11-6 and Prabhleen ousted Saanvi 11-7 11-8 11-9. DAV Club outplayed Coaching Centre, Sector 34, by a margin of 3-0. Cherrish defeated Gurnaaz 11-8 11-6 11-7, Kirti blanked Ananya 11-5 11-6 12-10 and Pelf overpowered Bhumika 11-7 11-8 11-7.
In the boys’ U-17 final, Table Tennis with Champions won the title by recording a 3-0 win over St Soldier’s Club. Vishal defeated Neelesh 3-11 11-3 11-4 11-8. Pritish outplayed Vadya 12-10 9-11 11-8 11-7 and Samarth overpowered Vihaan 11-8 11-7 11-6. In semis, Table Tennis with Champions beat Coaching Centre,Sector 50, as Samarth blanked Parth 11-5 11-6 11-6, Vishal defeated Nandish Vedi 11-8 11-8 11-9 and Aditya overpowered Prithvi 11-6 11-8 11-7. St Soldier’s Club registered a narrow 3-2 win over Warriors TT Academy. Neelesh won the first match by defeating Siddharth 11-6 12-10 9-11 9-11 11-7, however Vihaan lost the second to Samkit 9-11 9-11 12-10 9-11. Vadya against put the team ahead by logging a 11-9 11-8 14-16 win over Ankush, but Vihaan lost the next to Siddarth 12-10 9-11 11-7 8-11 8-11. In the final game, Neelesh easily defeated Samkit 8-11 12-10 11-4 11-7.
