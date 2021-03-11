Budanpur tubewell operator attacked with sharp weapon over pet bark

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 24

A tubewell operator at Budanpur village was allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by a group of persons last evening as one of them was furious after a pet dog of the victim barked at him. The incident took place around 8 pm.

The victim, Mukesh Kumar, was referred to the PGI from the Civil Hospital in Sector 6 here where he was first taken after the attack. His condition is still critical and he is unfit for giving a statement, the police said.

The complainant, Shishpal, a neighbour of the victim, told the police that he found the victim lying in a pool of blood and unconscious at the gate of the tubewell house.

The police said the key suspect, Abhyas, a resident of Dera Bassi, had entered into an argument with the victim a few hours before the incident after the latter’s pet dog barked at the former.

“While he (the key suspect) was sitting on the wall of the tubewell house, the victim’s pet dog barked at him, which made him furious. He picked up a stone to thwart it. The victim (Mukesh) stopped him and they subsequently entered into an argument. The altercation, however, ended somehow after the intervention of neighbours,” Sushil Kumar, in-charge of the Sector 16 police post, said, adding that the key suspect came back after some time with his two accomplices and attacked the victim with a sharp weapon.

The police said they were yet to arrest the suspects.

An FIR was registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC at the Sector 14 police station against Abhyas, Dinesh and other unidentified persons.