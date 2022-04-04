Tubewell work launched

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 3

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated the installation work of a tubewell at Balongi. He said the major problem of people would be solved by constructing drinking water tubewells at a cost of Rs30 lakh. He said people’s money would be spent only for their development.

Kulwant said he had received a complaint recently that the people of Balongi were facing a major problem of drinking water. He said the problem of drinking water was resolved within four to five days by taking immediate action on the complaint.