Tubewell work launched

Mohali, April 3
AAP MLA Kulwant Singh inaugurated the installation work of a tubewell at Balongi. He said the major problem of people would be solved by constructing drinking water tubewells at a cost of Rs30 lakh. He said people’s money would be spent only for their development.
Kulwant said he had received a complaint recently that the people of Balongi were facing a major problem of drinking water. He said the problem of drinking water was resolved within four to five days by taking immediate action on the complaint.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to continue hearing as Imran Khan fights to stay on as Prime Minister
The court has ordered all parties not to take any 'unconstit...
Sri Lanka Cabinet resigns with immediate effect, protesters defy curfew
The country faces its worst economic crisis of all time
In Ukraine, body with hands tied, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered on Kyiv’s street
410 civilians bodied were found in Kyiv-area towns that were...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 40 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 8.40 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 103.81 per litre