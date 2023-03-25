Turn mentors, council tells coaches

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, March 24

The UT Sports Council has issued a circular to all its coaches for becoming a mentor to make teams for the upcoming ‘gully cricket’, which is being organised by the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) and the Chandigarh Police.

Perhaps, this is for the first time that the coaches have been asked to make teams for a tournament, which is not affiliated and is being organised with a social cause by the local association and the Chandigarh Police.

The ‘gully cricket’ tournament is set to begin from April 4 for the age group of 14 to 18 years. As per the circular, the aim of this tournament is to keep youth away from drugs and promote physical activities at the ‘gully’ level.

“The UTCA, in association with the Police Department, Chandigarh, is going to organise the ‘gully cricket’ tournament for the age group of 14 to 18 years in April and May to keep youth away from drugs and promote physical activities at the ‘gully’ level. Teams interested for the tournament have to fill a pro forma and submit it to the concerned area beat in-charge...You are, therefore, requested to work as a mentor to make teams in the interest of sports,” read the circular issued on March 21.

“The circular has been issued to promote cricket and identify the grassroots-level talent. It’s a good initiative by the association,” said Dr Sunil Rayat, Joint Secretary, Chandigarh Sports Council.

When asked if such circulars have been issued in the past for the promotion of other events by other associations, he said: “It depends upon the popularity of the game. We do support various associations with our cooperation and if someone comes, the department is open to help.”

On being asked if the department will select some prospectus for their upcoming batch in the state-run cricket academy from this tournament, the official denied initiating any such project.

Notably, the UTCA and the standing committee of the Administrator’s Advisory Council for Sports is headed by the same person.

“There has to be some connection behind this circular. The Sports Department or the Sports Council has never asked its coaches to become mentors to make teams for any tournament. The department is definitely indulging in special treatment to certain sports. The Education Department sometimes struggled to get teams for its inter-school tournaments, but no such initiative was taken. Such initiatives, if taken during All-India Administrator’s Football Cup (for local teams), cash prize tournaments or state championships of various events, could boost the popularity of sports,” said a senior functionary seeking anonymity.

Experiment already done in 2012

In 2012, the Chandigarh Police had organised the same ‘gully cricket’ tournament under the name ‘Chandigarh Police Gully Cricket League-2012’. The logo of the league was unveiled by the then Home Secretary Anil Kumar and a dedicated theme song, “Har Gali Mai Balle Balle”, was also launched. The city was divided into four zones, each headed by a DSP supported by representatives of Sports, Education, Engineering and Municipal Corporation officials. A dedicated team of 146 beat constables and other support staff remained on toes for two weeks to motivate the youth to participate in the tournament. The tournament was open for both men and women.

Registration starts

The Union Territory Cricket Association has started registration process for the tournament. UTCA president Sanjay Tandon said the registration was being done through 110 local police beats across the city. The matches will be held in morning and evening at 10 playgrounds across the city. These matches will be played with the tennis ball with 10 overs each. The tournament will be inaugurated by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, while the final match will also be played at the same venue on April 23.