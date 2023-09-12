‘Tweaked norms for ease of doing business’

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

The CII Northern Region today organised a conference on demystifying trade and investment at its headquarters here. The event brought together industry leaders, policymakers and experts to deliberate on the pivotal role that standards play in enhancing India’s exports and the essential preparations required by the industry to seamlessly integrate into global supply chains.

“India is growing at a rate of 7 per cent. At this growth rate, it will continue and in a few years, it will become a premium economy. Today, the Indian rupee has become a global currency and I am happy to share that 22 countries are doing trade in rupees which is a matter of great pride for us,” shared Som Parkash, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry.

Keeping in view India’s vision of becoming “atmanirbhar”, production linked incentive (PLI) schemes for 14 key sectors had been announced to enhance exports. On ease of doing business, the minister shared that the government had reduced 39,000 compliances amended Acts wherein 183 provisions had been decriminalised. He said Centre’s initiatives such as the PM Gatishakti aimed at reducing the logistics cost from 40 per cent to 10 per cent.

Patrick Hébert, Consul General (Chandigarh), Consulate General of Canada, said, “India and Canada are now among the top nine trading partners for each other. Our bilateral trade in goods and services has bounced back from the pandemic and is now approaching $23 billion. This is a record high for India-Canada relations.”