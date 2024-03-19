Twin honour for PGIMER

Chandigarh, March 18
The Media Federation of India (MFI) and Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) jointly bestowed two honours on the PGIMER during their 5th Entrepreneur and Achiever Awards 2024.
Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat presented the distinct honour of Achiever’s Award for Excellence in Healthcare on Prof (Dr) Rakesh Kapoor, Head, Department of Radiotherapy, PGIMER, and Founder-Director, Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.
Saryu D Madra, media consultant at ROTTO, PGIMER, was feted with the prestigious Achiever’s Award for Excellence in Public Relations, recognising her dedication to bolstering and preserving the institute’s public image.
