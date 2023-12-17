Twin tennis titles for Shanker Heisnam, Shatakshika Sahayak

Chandigarh, December 16
Manipur’s Shanker Heisnam and Shatakshika Sahayak of Uttar Pradesh won the CLTA-AITA National Series Tennis Tournament for boys and girls, respectively, at the Sector 10 CLTA Complex.
In the boys’ U-18 final, third-seeded Shanker easily overpowered Haryana’s Jatin Nain 6-3 6-3. In the girls’ U-18 final, third-seeded Shatakshika outplayed Punjab’s Rubani Kaur Sidhu 6-1 6-4.
In the boys’ U-18 doubles final, the pair of Shanker and Chandan Shivaraj recorded a 6-0 6-4 win over Maharashtra’s J Prasannakumar Deorukhakar and Jay Prakash Pawar.
The team of Sia Mahajan and Shatakshika won the girls’ doubles by overpowering a tough challenge by Sahayak Radha Sadhra and Rubani Kaur Sidhu. The title winners registered a 6-7(4) 6-4 10-5 win.
