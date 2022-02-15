Twins from city bring laurels

Chandigarh, February 14
Recycled clothing start-up, “House of Udyog”, by Aarush and Rushil Khanna, sixteen-year-old twin brothers from Chandigarh and students of Strawberry Fields High School, has won the third prize globally at the International Citizen Entrepreneurship Competition, 2021.
Among 1,900 ideas and projects that championed the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, Aarush and Rushil’s recycled clothing start-up, House of Udyog, was placed third, globally.
“House of Udyog” promotes sustainable development goals by using recycled materials for pret wear, minimising their carbon footprint. Their products are ideal for the new-age conscious buyer who is committed to the consciousness of the “Make in India” initiative. —
