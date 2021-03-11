Two architecture students to represent India at Poland contest

Chandigarh, June 4
Sahiba Chaudhary and Shivam, students of Chandigarh College of Architecture, will represent India in international-level competition to be held in Poland.
Sahiba and Shivam will present their model at the international competition for architecture in Poland. Sahiba and Shivam were winners in the national-level architecture competition. A total of 250 students from 160 institutes across the country participated in the competition.
The competition will take place from June 8 to June 11. More than 60 entries from 35 countries have come for the competition. In the national-level competition, Sahiba and Shivam had presented their model on hybrid housing. Now in Poland, Sahiba and Shivam will present their model in the student housing category.
