Two architecture students to represent India at Poland contest

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 4

Sahiba Chaudhary and Shivam, students of Chandigarh College of Architecture, will represent India in international-level competition to be held in Poland.

Sahiba and Shivam will present their model at the international competition for architecture in Poland. Sahiba and Shivam were winners in the national-level architecture competition. A total of 250 students from 160 institutes across the country participated in the competition.

The competition will take place from June 8 to June 11. More than 60 entries from 35 countries have come for the competition. In the national-level competition, Sahiba and Shivam had presented their model on hybrid housing. Now in Poland, Sahiba and Shivam will present their model in the student housing category.