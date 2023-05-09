 Two arrested for assault on Raipur Rani resident : The Tribune India

Two arrested for assault on Raipur Rani resident

Victim returning home at night was targeted 3 days ago

The suspects in police custody.



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 8

Three days after a man was threatened with pistol and assaulted with iron rods and sharp weapons, the police have arrested two persons allegedly involved in the crime.

The suspects were identified as Simmu, alias Harsimran, a resident of Nabipur village in Naraingarh, and Manish, alias Kala, a resident of Shyamtu village in Raipur Rani.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, a resident of Rampur village in Raipur Rani, stated that he had gone a relative’s village and was returning back home on a motorcycle on the night of May 5 when he stopped to relieve himself at the Kazampur turn. A car with a temporary number plate arrived at the place and a person came out of it, threatening him with a pistol.

As per the victim, three more persons also came out of the car. They were armed with iron rods and sharp weapons. They attacked him while saying that he had complained about illegal mining and now he would have to face the consequences. They all left the place, leaving the victim injured.

On getting information about the attack, the victim’s family members rushed to the spot and took him to the Raipur Rani Civil Hospital for treatment. Later, he was referred to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

On the basis of the complaint, the police had registered a case under Sections 148, 149, 323, 325 and 506 of the IPC and 25-54-59 of the Arms Act.

Under the leadership of station in-charge Raipurrani Sukhbir Singh, the police arrested the suspects on May 7. They were produced in a court, which remanded them in police custody for two days.

