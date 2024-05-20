Two arrested for bike theft

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two youths for stealing a motorcycle. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, had reported that his motorcycle had been stolen from the motor market, Mani Majra. During investigation, the suspects, identified as Tijender Singh, alias Chandari (20), and Anil (20), both residents of New Indira Colony (NIC), Mani Majra, were arrested. TNS

Store employee booked for theft

Chandigarh: The police have booked a jewellery store employee for theft. Complainant Sourav Bhunia reported that his worker, Palash Sau, a native of West Bengal, allegedly stole gold articles from his shop located at Mani Majra. The stolen items weighed around 500 gram. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

Minerva enter quarterfinals

Mohali: Minerva FC played a 1-1 draw against Kickstart FA to move into the quarterfinals of the U-15 I-League. The team managed to hold their ground and secure a draw and see them through to the next round. Raj Singh Wahengbam scored a crucial goal in the 36th minute, which was cancelled by the Kickstart FA before the end of the first half. With seven points in three matches in the final round, Minerva FC moved entered the quarterfinals. TNS

Chess tourney from May 25

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Chess Association will organise the U-11 and U-17 championship (boys and girls), at New Public School, Sector 18, from May 25 to 26. Two players will be selected in each category to represent Chandigarh at the national championship to be held in Telangana from October 1 to 9. Interested candidates can submit their entries with the organisers by May 24. TNS

U-19 Probables’ squad selected

Panchkula: The Panchkula District Cricket Association has selected a 31-member U-19 probable squad to participate in the Haryana Inter -District Cricket Tournament. Kartik Sharma, Mannan Sharma, Parth Malik, Karan Sheoran, Mitanshu, Aahan Sheoran, , Piyush Kumar, Nitesh Sandhu, Kartavya, Akshay Verma, Nitin Kumar, Sahil Pandey, Shaven Ahlawat, Jashan Dhiman, , Sahil Mourya, Abhinav Mittal, Faizaan, Harshit Rana and Harshdeep Sharma, have been selected. TNS

