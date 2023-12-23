Two arrested for burglary

Chandigarh: The police have arrested two Palsora residents for burglary at a house in Sector 37. Complainant Sanjeev Garg had reported that unidentified person(s) had stolen gold jewellery and Rs 45,000 from his house on December 20. A case was registered at Sector 39 police station. During the investigation, two suspects, identified as Gurpreet Singh (31) and Rustam (21), alias Babu, both residents of Palsora, were arrested. TNS
Two held with 18-gm heroin
Chandigarh: Two persons were arrested while possessing 18 gm of heroin. Bikramjit Singh (45) of Tarn Taran was held from Mani Majra with 12 gm of heroin. Similarly, Ajay Kumar of Mani Majra was arrested with 6.22 gm of heroin. Cases under the NDPS Act were registered. TNS
Theft at house in Mani Majra
Chandigarh: Unidentified person(s) stole Rs 3,000, two cellphones and silver jewellery from a house at Shastri Nagar, Mani Majra. The police have registered a case at IT Park police station and initiated an investigation. TNS
Restricted entry at pu today
Chandigarh: Vehicular movement on the PU campus will be restricted in view of the 4th global alumni meet on Saturday. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest. The “VVIP” route from Gate No. 1 to Law Auditorium via Arts Block 1, 2, 3 and Gandhi Bhawan has been declared ‘No Vehicle Road’ for public from 11.30 am to 5 pm or till the "VVIP" departure. TNS
Illegal mining: JCB, tipper seized
Dera Bassi: A team led by Dera Bassi SDM Himanshu Gupta conducted raids to check illegal mining. At Khedi Jatan, a JCB involved in illegal mining was recovered. A tipper was impounded at an illegal mining site in Mukandpur. TNS
Bail to drug officer’s ‘aide’
Chandigarh: A local court granted bail to Ashok Narula of Sector 63, who was arrested on September 27 for allegedly seeking bribe on behalf of Drug Controller Sunil Chaudhary. The Vigilance Department had arrested Narula on a complaint by Deo Sharan Sah of Dhanas, owner of Devine Surgical.
