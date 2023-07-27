Two arrested for murder of Chandigarh University student

Mohali, July 26
The police have arrested two youths of Haryana in the murder case of Chandigarh University student Anuj (21), who was shot dead by two masked assailants at his rented accommodation in Sarpanch Colony at Bhagomajra village, Kharar, on the night of July 16, according to sources.
The suspects, Karamjit and Ujjawal, had an altercation with Anuj at an eatery in Mohali a few months ago.
The Mohali police confirmed the case had been cracked but did not disclose the duo’s arrest, saying that it was too early to comment on the case. The sources said one of the suspects was present at the spot where the altercation took place. Old enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.
