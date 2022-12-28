Two arrested for rape in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, December 27

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after forcibly entering her house.

The suspects have been identified as Deepak, alias Ungli, and Gaurav Ved, both residents of Kharag Mangoli in Panchkula.

The police said the victim, in her complaint on December 22, had alleged that the two suspects had forcibly entered her house and raped her. The woman also alleged that the suspects threatened her not to reveal about it to anyone or they would kill her.

A case was registered at the Sector 7 police station.

The police said the suspects were arrested on Monday and were produced in court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.