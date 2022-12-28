Two arrested for rape in Panchkula

Panchkula, December 27
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a woman after forcibly entering her house.
The suspects have been identified as Deepak, alias Ungli, and Gaurav Ved, both residents of Kharag Mangoli in Panchkula.
The police said the victim, in her complaint on December 22, had alleged that the two suspects had forcibly entered her house and raped her. The woman also alleged that the suspects threatened her not to reveal about it to anyone or they would kill her.
A case was registered at the Sector 7 police station.
The police said the suspects were arrested on Monday and were produced in court today, which remanded them in judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove