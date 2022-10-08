Two arrested for Rs 1.10 lakh cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 7

The UT police have arrested two suspects for duping a city resident of Rs 1.10 lakh.

The two have been identified as Abhishek Chauhan, a resident of Bijnor, UP, and Ravi Kant.

The complainant had claimed he received a WhatsApp call wherein the caller posed as his grandson living in Australia. The suspect told the complainant he along with his friends had a fight with a waiter at a club and they hit him with a bottle, leaving him injured, for which they were arrested.

The suspect then handed over the phone to another person who claimed himself to be a lawyer. The second suspect claimed the complainant’s grandson had been fined 6,000 Australian dollars and asked him to deposit the money into a bank account to secure his release. The complainant deposited Rs 1.10 lakh into the account.

On October 4, Ravi Kant was arrested, who disclosed his friend Abhishek had taken access to the Internet banking account to deposit his sister’s fee and committed cheating. On his disclosure, Abhishek was arrested.

#cyber crime