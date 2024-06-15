Two arrested for snatching in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police have arrested Sector 52 residents Ricky (32) and Akash (24) for snatching Rs 4,000 and some documents from a person near the parking lot of the Sector 46-C market on Thursday. The victim, Vinod Kumar, a resident of Sector 45, had lodged a complaint. In another case, Shiv Shankar Singh Sector 49 reported that two motorcyclists snatched his bag containing Rs 3,500 and documents at Sector 49-D on Tuesday. TNS

Road closed tomorrow

Chandigarh: To facilitate the linking of a major water supply line on the Sector 46/47 road (Chandi Path), the stretch leading to Sector 46/47 would be closed from 10 am to 10 pm on June 16. The MC has requested the public to take alternative routes. TNS

Three arrested for gambling

Chandigarh: The police arrested Rahul Sharma (31) and Prem Pal (42), both residents of New Indira Colony, Mani Majra, and Gurmeet (34) Kishangarh for gambling and recovered Rs 7,100 and a “kamanidar” knife from their possession. They were arrested near Indira Flats, Mani Majra, on Thursday. TNS

Two held for drinking in public

Chandigarh: The police arrested Alis (25), a resident of Sunny Enclave, Zirakpur, and a 27-year-old woman of the PGI complex, Sector 12, for consuming liquor in a public place and creating nuisance near a vend in Kala Gram, Mani Majra, on Wednesday. They also quarrelled with Head Constable Jagminder. A case under Sections 332, 353, 510 of the IPC and 68-1 (B) of the Punjab Police Act 2007 has been registered.

