Two arrested for stealing cables

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 11

An incident of cable theft has been uncovered by the police, where a 10-mm cable was stolen by digging the land.

Officials of the Crime Branch, Sector 26, have arrested Lakhan (25), son of Pala Ram and Abhishek (21), son of Patimbar, who are residents of Rishi Nagar, Deha Basti Colony, Shahzadpur district, Ambala.

The complaint was lodged by Joginder, a resident of Rattewali, after which a case was registered at Chandimandir police station on September 19.

#Panchkula