Two arrested for voyeurism at Pinjore

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 3

The Pinjore police have arrested two men for placing a mobile phone in a public toilet in a market in the town. The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Aggarwal and Rakesh Dua.

Pinjore SHO Sombir Singh said they had received a complaint regarding the matter and registered a case on Tuesday. “We carried out an investigation and arrested the two individuals — Sandeep Aggarwal and Rakesh Dua — today. They used to place a mobile phone in a broken bottle used for cleaning toilets and recorded videos in a bathroom in Shiv Colony in Pinjore.

The police have registered a case at the Pijore police station.

