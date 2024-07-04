Two arrested for voyeurism at Pinjore

Panchkula, July 3
The Pinjore police have arrested two men for placing a mobile phone in a public toilet in a market in the town. The suspects have been identified as Sandeep Aggarwal and Rakesh Dua.
Pinjore SHO Sombir Singh said they had received a complaint regarding the matter and registered a case on Tuesday. “We carried out an investigation and arrested the two individuals — Sandeep Aggarwal and Rakesh Dua — today. They used to place a mobile phone in a broken bottle used for cleaning toilets and recorded videos in a bathroom in Shiv Colony in Pinjore.
The police have registered a case at the Pijore police station.
