Two arrested, heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Rajesh (22) of Mauli Jagran and seized 38.96 gram of heroin from his possession near Baltana road in Raipur Kalan. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station. The police also arrested Sector 56 resident Kulwinder Singh (46), alias Kinda, and seized 10.96 gram of heroin from his possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at Sector 39 police station.TNS

Cyber con cheats woman of Rs 30L

Chandigarh: A city resident reported that an unidentified person cheated her of Rs 30.94 lakh through KMBL app. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at Cybercrime police station.TNS

Infant found abandoned

Chandigarh: Sector 25 resident Gagan (21), a sweeper at the GMSH, Sector 16, reported that an unidentified person abandoned a newborn girl child in the toilet of the hospital. A case under Sections 317 of the IPC & 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act has been registered at Sector 17 police station. TNS

BBMB holds blood donation camp

Chandigarh: Sixty-five units were collected during a blood donation camp was organised by the Bhakra Beas Management Board on the death anniversary of its ex-chairman Maj Gen BN Kumar here on Tuesday. TNS