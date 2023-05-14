Two arrested in drug case

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 13

The police have arrested two persons with heroin.

The police spokesperson said the suspects were identified as Pankaj Kumar, a resident of Old Panchkula, and Balait Ram, a resident of Kharag Mangoli.

According to information, on May 12, a team of the crime branch, Sector 19, Panchkula, was patrolling near the Majri Chowk, old Panchkula.

Around 4:40 pm, the team received a secret information about a man carrying a prohibited substance. On suspicion, they stopped a person coming near the Kharag Mangoli side. During interrogation, he identified himself as Pankaj, a resident of old Panchkula. He revealed about his accomplice, from whom 8 gm of heroin was recovered.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against them and they were arrested.

The police are questioning them to know whether they were involved in any other crime or had any other accomplice.