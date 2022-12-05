Two arrested in drugs cases in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The police arrested Mohali resident Bittu Kumar, 34, and recovered 125-gm charas from his possession near the Community Centre in Sector 26 on December 3. In another incident, Gurdeep, a Kishangarh reaident, 23, was caught with 6.2-gm heroin. Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act have been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

Copper cable theft at Sec 10

Chandigarh: Parwinder Singh, Project Director, CREST, Paryavaran Bhawan, Sector 19, reported that unknown person stole 800 m of copper cable and damaged 200 modules from 300kWp solar power plant at Government Polytechnic for Women, Sector 10, on December 2. A case under Sections 379 and 427 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Car driver booked

Chandigarh: The police booked Tarun Lathar of Sector 38, who was driving a car that hit an auto near the Post Office, Sector 15, on December 2. Auto driver Jairam of UP sustained injuries in the accident and was admitted to the PGI. A case under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Murder bid on Mauli Jagran man

Chandigarh: Three persons have been booked for an alleged murder bid on a Mauli Jagran resident. In his complaint to the police, Azad alleged that Vijay, alias Khaaj, Vikas, alias Lalla, both of Mauli Jagran, and an unidentified person attacked him with an iron rod and attempted to murder him by stabbing him with a knife near a community centre at Mauli Complex on December 2. A case under Sections 341, 323, 307, 506 and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. TNS

Phone snatched near petrol pump

Chandigarh: Burail resident Aasarfi Lal reported that three unidentified persons snatched a mobile phone and Rs 600 from him near the petrol pump in Sector 44 here on December 3. A case under Section 379-A of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Award for Panjab university teacher

Chandigarh: Dr Neelima Dhingra, Assistant Professor, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Panjab University, was awarded ‘Savshreth Divyanjan’ award 2022 by President Droupadi Murmu. Dr Neelima was selected for this award by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, under the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, for her achievements in the field of education, research and extra co-curricular activities. The award carries a citation, a medal, and cash prize of Rs 2 lakh. TNS

Gymnastics trials on December 12

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Gymnastics Association will organise trials to shortlist local teams for the upcoming Junior National Artistic Gymnastics, scheduled to be held from December 30 to January 2, at Kerala. The trials will be held at the Sector 7 Sports Complex on December 12 (4 pm). TNS

Tennis tournament from December 10

Chandigarh: Vivek Tennis Academy will organise a local tennis open tournament for under-12 and under- 14 categories on December 10 and 11. Players interested in taking part in the tournament can confirm their entries till December 9. The tournament will be held at Vivek High School, Sector 38.

