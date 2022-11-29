Two arrested in Panchkula for smuggling liquor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 28

Two persons — Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Jholuwal village in Pinjore, and Rajinder, a resident of Maheshpur village in Sector 21, Panchkula — have been arrested for possessing illegal country-made and IMFL liquor.

The police said on a tip-off, sleuths of the anti-narcotics cell set up a barricade near Surajpur on November 27. The team stopped a car being driven by Gurdeep Singh. On checking, 120 bottles of countrymade liquor and 60 bottles of IMFL were seized. A case was registered and a local court remanded him in one-day police custody.

In another case, Rajinder, a resident of Maheshpur village in Sector 21, was arrested with 54 quarters of illicit liquor.

