Two arrested in snatching case

Panchkula, September 29
Two persons have been arrested for snatching a bag containing Rs 75,000 from a shopkeeper in Pinjore.
The suspects were identified as Manpreet and Sahil Kumar, both residents of Pinjore.
In his complaint to the police, the victim, Vipul Bansal, a resident of Kalka, stated that he owned a store by the name of Cheek Provision in the main market of Pinjore. The incident took place on September 27, while he was closing his shop and holding a bag containing money to take it home. A person wearing a mask approached him and snatched the bag before fleeing the spot.
A case was registered under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code at the Pinjore police station.
The police claimed to have caught the suspects within 24 hours and recovered the looted money from them.
