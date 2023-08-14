Two arrested with 18 kg of marijuana in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 13

The police have arrested two persons and seized 18 kg of marijuana (gaanja) from them. The suspects have been identified as a Champaran native, Ache Laal Chaudhary, and Ravinder Sharma, alias Goldy, of Kamabala. A case under Sections 20-61-85 the NDPS Act was registered at the Balongi police station on August 13.

