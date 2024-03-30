Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh, March 29
Two drug peddlers have been arrested with 44.55 grams of heroin and a pistol.
A police team was on patrol duty in Sector 45 when they nabbed the two youths, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jashan (21), a resident of Tarn Taran; and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy (22), a resident of Amritsar.
The police said a pistol was also recovered from Happy who works as a delivery boy with Zomato. The suspects purchased drugs from Gurwinder Singh and Nishan Singh, who were based in Begampur village in Tarn Taran.
