Two arrested with heroin

Chandigarh, March 29

Two drug peddlers have been arrested with 44.55 grams of heroin and a pistol.

A police team was on patrol duty in Sector 45 when they nabbed the two youths, identified as Jashanpreet Singh, alias Jashan (21), a resident of Tarn Taran; and Harpreet Singh, alias Happy (22), a resident of Amritsar.

The police said a pistol was also recovered from Happy who works as a delivery boy with Zomato. The suspects purchased drugs from Gurwinder Singh and Nishan Singh, who were based in Begampur village in Tarn Taran.

