Two arrested with heroin in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula: The crime branch of the Panchkula police today claimed to have nabbed two persons with 38-gm heroin. The suspects have been identified as Rahul, a native of UP and presently residing at Ambeta near Parwanoo, and Akshay, also a resident of Ambeta. The crime branch arrested the suspects following a tip-off that they were supplying heroin at the football ground near the railway station. The police recovered 21 gm of heroin from Rahul and 17 gm from Akshay. They were produced in a court, which remanded them to three-day police custody. TNS

Man booked on rape charge

Zirakpur: The police booked a native of Dharamgarh, Lalru, Balwinder Singh, a serving Army personnel, for raping and cheating a 19-year-old girl in Zirakpur. In her complaint, the victim stated that she had come in contact with the suspect through Instagram. The suspect allegedly tricked her by promising to marry her. He allegedly raped her at hotels in Dera Bassi and Zirakpur. He later refused to marry her. TNS

Sri Sri to hold ‘mahasatsang’

Chandigarh: Spiritual master and founder of the Art of Living Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will hold a ‘mahasatsang’ at the upcoming ‘Wellness City’ next to Chitkara University on the Chandigarh-Patiala highway on Sunday. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will be the chief guest at the event, which will start at 5:30 pm. TNS

Amit Talwar is new Mohali DC

Mohali: Amit Talwar has been appointed new Deputy Commissioner of Mohali, replacing Isha Kalia. A 2013-batch officer, Talwar has earlier been posted as Special Secretary, General Administration, and Head, Department of Water Supply and Sanitation. Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal has been posted as the Depty Commissioner of Fazilka, replacing Babita. TNS

Ayaan claims lead in chess

Chandigarh: Ayaan Garg claimed two points to claim lead on the opening day of the Chandigarh U-10, U-14 and U-18 Open and Girls Chess Championship. Garg, who claimed the lead in the open U-10 category, was closely followed by Abnuj Bhatt, Yajur Nayyar, Udyaansh Goyal, Abhayveer Singh, Athrav Singh Negi and Siddharth Bhargav at points. In the Open U-18 category, Aryan Arora claimed the lead with two points, followed by Pratyaksh Goyal at second position with two points. In the U-14 category, Vedant Garg, Precious Bansal and Swastik Singhal ended the day as top three leaders, respectively, with two points. TNS

