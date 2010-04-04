Two assault taxi driver in Zirakpur, booked

Zirakpur, March 27
The police have booked two persons for voluntarily causing hurt to a taxi driver near the Singhpura chowk here.
Complainant Amit Kumar, a native of Panipat, stated that two suspects, Parveen and Bittu, hit him with rods and sticks around 3 pm at the chowk two days ago.
A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC at the Zirakpur police station.
The victim was admitted to the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The suspects are still absconding.
