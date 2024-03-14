Panchkula: Two awarded 7-year RI for murder bid

Panchkula, March 13
The court of Sessions Judge Ved Parkash Sirohi today sentenced two men in a case of attempt to murder to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).
The convicts, Armaan and Rohit, were held guilty of stabbing a youth multiple times. Besides awarding them a seven-year jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them. In addition, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Armaan, who was held guilty under the Arms Act after the weapon used in the crime was recovered from his home.
Ravi, a resident of Kutiya village of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, had complained to the police on September 20, 2021, that his friend Dheeraj had been stabbed with a knife in his stomach, chest and back. Dheeraj was taken to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, Chandigarh, and later shifted to the ICU in the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.
The Panchkula police registered a case and arrested the suspects, Armaan and Rohit. Dheeraj was not in a position to give a statement at the time. A knife was also recovered from Armaan’s possession.
In court, Dheeraj stated that he was on the way to his workplace on foot when Armaan and Rohit met him near the Budanpur government tubewell and attacked him over an issue. He stated that they attacked him with a knife.
Armaan and Rohit denied the incriminating allegations against them and pleaded not guilty, but did not lead any evidence in their defence. The court observed that the testimony of Dheeraj was corroborated by medical evidence.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Preneet Kaur joins BJP, to contest Lok Sabha poll from Patiala
Joining the BJP, Kaur, 79, says Prime minister Narendra Modi...
'I was Akali, I am Akali, I will remain Akali', roars Bibi Jagir Kaur as she rejoins Shiromani Akali Dal
Joins SAD in the presence of Sukhbir Badal