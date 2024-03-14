Panchkula: Two awarded 7-year RI for murder bid

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 13

The court of Sessions Judge Ved Parkash Sirohi today sentenced two men in a case of attempt to murder to seven years of rigorous imprisonment (RI).

The convicts, Armaan and Rohit, were held guilty of stabbing a youth multiple times. Besides awarding them a seven-year jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them. In addition, the court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Armaan, who was held guilty under the Arms Act after the weapon used in the crime was recovered from his home.

Ravi, a resident of Kutiya village of Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, had complained to the police on September 20, 2021, that his friend Dheeraj had been stabbed with a knife in his stomach, chest and back. Dheeraj was taken to the Civil Hospital, Mani Majra, Chandigarh, and later shifted to the ICU in the GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The Panchkula police registered a case and arrested the suspects, Armaan and Rohit. Dheeraj was not in a position to give a statement at the time. A knife was also recovered from Armaan’s possession.

In court, Dheeraj stated that he was on the way to his workplace on foot when Armaan and Rohit met him near the Budanpur government tubewell and attacked him over an issue. He stated that they attacked him with a knife.

Armaan and Rohit denied the incriminating allegations against them and pleaded not guilty, but did not lead any evidence in their defence. The court observed that the testimony of Dheeraj was corroborated by medical evidence.

