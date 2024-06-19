Two Bishnoi gang members get bail in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

A local court has granted bail to two alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in a case of extortion.

A case was registered against Javed Jhinjha and Ravinder Singh under Sections 386, 387, 511 and 120-B of the IPC, Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, and Section 24 of the Immigration Act at Maloya police station on May 18 this year. The police had arrested the duo following a tip-off that members of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Lucky Patial gangs were active in the city. They were using international numbers and different calling apps to converse with one another and planning to carry out some major incident.

Opposing the bail application, the police told the court that a few days ago, there was a firing incident at the house of actor Salman Khan and some of the Bishnoi gang members were arrested by the Mumbai police. Some of those who helped them in firing and provided financial support were residing in Chandigarh.

The probe in the case was at the initial stage, the police said, adding that if the accused got bail, they could misuse it, indulge in the same crime again and hamper the investigation. The police claimed that during the probe, transactions of huge amounts were found in their accounts.

Abhey Joshi and Manjinder Brar, the counsel for the accused, argued that Jhinja and Ravinder were falsely implicated, adding that their co-accused had already been granted bail in the case.

After hearing of the arguments, the court granted bail to the two accused.

